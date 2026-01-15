'My girlfriend is angry that she's set herself up to fail and I am entirely unsympathetic.'

I told her she's upset entirely due to her own actions and refusal to listen to me and that I was not sympathetic to her tears when she unilaterally decided my work trip was our romantic getaway. She locked herself in the bathroom so I went out and got us some food. By the time I returned, she seemed to have reflected upon everything and apologised to me.

She'd gotten changed into her comfies. We ate, chilled out for a bit doomscrolling then watched a film before bed. I set my alarm for the morning and reminded her I was up at 6, then got in bed whilst she was finishing up in the bathroom. As she comes out of the bathroom, she makes a big thing about looking at her.