"AITA for telling my GF she needs to bring more to the table if she wants to be a SAHM for our dogs."

"AITAH for telling my girlfriend that she needs to bring more to the table if she wants to be with me?"

My girlfriend and I were having a discussion about our future, and she used the phrase "what do you bring to the table." I said that my job made our lifestyle possible, that I did my share of the household chores, and that I always treated her with respect.

She said that was the bare minimum. She also contributes to our budget, which is true—about 10% comes from her. She’s in school, so she doesn't work much. I didn't mind because I thought the plan was for her to contribute more once she graduated and got a job.

Apparently, that’s not the plan. She wants to be a stay-at-home mom—to our dogs, since we are child-free. So, as a joke, I said that if all she brings to the table is companionship, then I would expect it all the time.