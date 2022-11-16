'My girlfriend cheated on me so I 'stole' her dog and now her friends say I'm a jerk'

Breakups are riddled with drama, whether they are amicable or messy. Deciding who gets the weird statue you got at a flea market together or who becomes the permanent owner of a shared pet never ends well. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man going through a breakup is reminded that his ex will not go down easy.

AITA for "stealing" a dog I got for my girlfriend?

Couples that pick a dog together end up together.

I, M26, know a girl who is fostering rescue dogs. She had a pregnant dog for which she found a home after the puppies were weaned and the dog was fixed. I had arranged to get one of the puppies for my girlfriend, 23. We had gone together and picked one out.