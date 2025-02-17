'My girlfriend has a creepy box above the wardrobe with locks of my hair. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

We have been together for just over a year and we have never had any issues apart from minor arguments that were easily resolved. Up until recently, I have never noticed anything strange about her behaviour. A few days ago she left her room at uni to go to a lecture in the morning and left me in there. Up until that day I had never looked through her things as I've never felt the need to.
She has this space above the wardrobe where she keeps boxes and stuff and I couldn't see inside them. Boredom got the better of me and I wanted to see what she was storing. So I found a box at the back which was like a Ted Baker cardboard box that a handbag had come in or something, and when I opened it I found so many random things that I used to own.
There were odd socks in there that she has taken. A toothbrush that I thought I had lost after our holiday. Bits of hair from (presumably) my comb. Toe nail clippings. Receipts that I assume she stole from my wallet. She even has things like empty wrappers of food that I know we're mine. There was a piece of glass in there but I don't know where that is from. A USB phone charger.
A half used bar of soap. Boxer shorts. Used gum. A spoon. Used plasters from God knows when. Honestly the things in the box were so random, but I recognised a lot of little bits that had gone missing over the past year. The most worrying thing was a used c-ndom I found in there. I don't even know how she managed to keep that? And a few empty c-ndom wrappers as well.
I even found a little tablet in there that looked a lot like my antibiotics that I took for my tonsils before Christmas. And I definitely remember losing one of my last dosage. I can't remember what else because I just put it back and left. She doesn't know I found it yet. My girlfriend behaves normally and this is the first time I've seen anything weird. She has never acted obsessive or creepy or anything.
I don't want to confront her about it because she will know I was looking through her things. But then again, what else am I supposed to do? I love her so much but I am genuinely scared. I have been sat here trying so hard to come up with logical explanations as to why she is doing this. Any ideas? Update: the other boxes just had her clothes in or were empty.
Vanexxre wrote:
Sounds like the female version of the stalker character in the show You, on Netflix.
He had used tampons, phone, teeth I think. Are you trolling?
OP responded:
I haven't seen it. She isn't stalking me. We spend all our time together and always have done. She would have no reason to stalk me.
Vanexxre responded:
Spoiler alert: She thought the same thing until he murdered her. If you’re being serious and she has all that stuff, you can't ignore it.
flipmo333 wrote:
Was it by any chance a lecture in cellular biology and genomics? She's trying to clone you and make GMO babies. Check her online searches, see if she researched eugenics and artificial placentas.
OP responded:
Her degree is biotechnology haha.
flipmo333 responded:
Homegirl is definitely gene splicing. You're a specimen of interest with a desirable phenotypical feature. She's like "f--k this dating bull, I'm gonna engineer my own man."
4cats3dogs wrote:
If the box had things like a receipt from your first date, or an admission bracelet from some event you went to together then it’d be like “awe cuuute”. However this is not the case at all. I’d talk to her about it FOR SURE.
From there you can decide what to do, if it’s from some sort of mental illness then I’d totally work through it. Honestly though it sounds more like she’s just creepy than anything else, and I’d walk away before it’s too late.
My girlfriend is currently in the bath and I took this opportunity to take another look at the box. She has been completely normal and unsuspecting that I know about it. A lot of people asked to see the contents of the box, so here it is: https://m.imgur.com/Ty8Ubzi Editor's Note: link no longer works
After reading the advice comments I'm torn. I don't believe that my girlfriend would hurt me, but I don't know how to approach her with this odd behaviour. I feel sick and afraid when I think about the box but then I think of her cute face and I can't bring myself to confront her about it. I am trying so hard to think of normal rational explanations to tell myself this isn't weird.
CuckyMcCuckerCuck wrote:
Why are there three phones in the box? Whose phones are they? What happened to the owners?
OP responded:
I don't know about two of them. The smashed iPod is my first generation iPod touch that I had in a box somewhere. Didn't even notice it was gone.
jessicaj94 wrote:
Also, that looks like a lot more than one dosage of medication.....
OP responded:
There was a single loose antibiotic that you can't see in the image. No idea where the other medication is from. Looks like contraception, but she isn't on the pill as far as I am aware.
jessicaj94 wrote:
Yup, had a quick Google and it is most definitely a contraceptive pill. But they don't looked used, which makes this even stranger. And penicillin, which can.be used for alot of different things, So you can say not everything in the box is yours?
HHHannah wrote:
To me it looks like a box of souvenirs. A normal souvenir is a greeting card or maybe a found coin. A used cue tip, or anything with bodily fluids taken without permission or agreement.. that's abnormal. Worst case scenario: mental illness and Gone Girl-esque plans to potentially frame/trap you if you leave. Best case scenario: mental illness and a problem with obsession and stalking behavior.
AutomaticRadish wrote:
The fact that the condom, hair and q-tip are in wrappers shows that she took time with these things, not just compulsively grabbing things of yours and stashing them away.
If everything in that box is related to you, then you need to find out what those mystery phones have to do with you. I bet there is video of you two fucking or something, or some other stashed digital keepsakes.
[deleted] wrote:
The baggies are a red flag for me. She was very deliberate.
scro-hawk wrote:
Yeah. Someone else said that is a great kit for framing for a nice array of crimes.
anoncommenter wrote:
If I see an “Update” post saying it turns out to be nothing, I’m gonna assume it’s something and that she has taken over your account.
[deleted] responded:
Indeed. That's some sort of mental illness if I ever seen one. And not one of the "harmless" ones.
HotShinRamyun wrote:
Or the spell is actually working.
Thanks for all the advice, I really appreciate it. My friend recommended I post on here and it really has helped.I told my girlfriend that I found the box and she didn't seem bothered in the slightest that I found it. She is quite sensitive so I expected tears but got none.
She kinda brushed it off like it wasn't a big deal at all. I told her that the gross stuff was unacceptable and that she was wrong to take my parker pens that belonged to my granddad.
She said that she had the intention of returning them to me. It was the best case scenario compared to the other possible explanations. She said that she was keeping them because they made her feel close to me. I guess that I can understand that - or at least try to because I love her.
She said she will dispose of the things in the box. I am quite satisfied with that. We have agreed that in future she will keep things like movie tickets from a date - things that are a normal. She said that she kept the condom and wrapper because she thinks that she might be pregnant because she is late.
She said that if the condom didn't work and she is pregnant, that she wanted to keep it as memorabilia of when it happened. She said that she can see that it was strange now, but at the time she wanted to keep it and didn't mean any harm. Thanks for all the concerned messages. We have talked and worked through this and are excited at the possibility of a pregnancy.
holden---- wrote:
naaaa bro. don't tell me you buy this story. She had a damn box filled with your hair and toenail clippings...wtf. run while you can.
PinkyBack wrote:
For her to be normally emotional but suddenly not? That sounds like a true sociopath. Man listen...
romansamurai wrote:
Yup. It’s scary how it plays out. Normally emotional woman suddenly calm and collected talking about weird s--t she let in a creepy box.....
canitakemybraoffyet wrote:
She must be really freaking hot if she was able to talk away a box of NAIL CLIPPINGS, a USED c*ndom, a used q-tip, wrappers, random phones, broken devices, grandpa's memorabilia....man. You're gonna think back to this moment in 10 years and actually slap yourself because the cringe is just too much.
dallyan wrote:
Wait, how could she go back and get the condom to save when she was late? Wouldn’t it have been thrown away by then? OP, you in danger, girl.
Dylan_Rowley_1996 wrote:
This. The average time to realise you're pregnant is approximately 2-3 weeks if I'm not mistaken. Think about that. I don't know a single person that keeps a condom for this long. Other than your bats--t crazy GF.