'AITA because my proposal wasn't up to my GF's standards and not redoing it?' UPDATED 2X

“I hope you’re not about to propose to me right now. This isn’t what I expected.” My heart dropped. I got back up and stood speechless before starting to walk back to the hotel. I was in no mood to talk about the situation and told her we should talk about it tomorrow.

We talked about it the next day, and she insisted on me doing it again, but this time “the right way” during sunset. I told her I couldn’t do that because she had already rejected me. She told me she didn’t reject it, just that it wasn’t how she would have wanted it to happen. We spent the next four days in Hawaii in a very tense state, but we had to deal with it until we got back home.