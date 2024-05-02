'My girlfriend didn't tell me that she had kids and I'm really angry about it.' UPDATED 4X

I kind of froze and my stomach twisted. Kat walked into the room and saw me sitting on the floor with the baby pictures and she looked horrified. We didn't say anything for a few moments and then she sat on the floor in front of me and asked if I had any questions about what I had just found.

I asked her if these are her babies and she started crying while nodding yes. I felt myself get angry and I asked her why she would hide them from me, we've been together for over two years and we were starting to plan our future, I told her that I don't want to be a step-dad and she had told me that she didn't want to have children!

At this point I was yelling (I've never yelled at her before) and she was just crying, not saying anything until she blurted out "they're d*ad".

I didn't have anything to say and I couldn't stand to look at her so I left. I decided to call my parents and I told them everything that I put in this post.