'My girlfriend doesn't know how much debt she's in and I feel like she's hiding things.' MAJOR UPDATE

Three months later, OP shared an update.

To summarise, three months ago I realised my girlfriend not only was completely financially illiterate (e.g. she had no idea that paying a credit card was being in debt, she thought that was more like a big mortgage. I know...) but also she was in credit card debt and she didn't even know how much she owed as she was very ashamed and in denial.

She had 5 credit cards (I was only aware of 2, not because she was hiding them but because they never came up in conversation) and was making minimum payments on all of them.

Thanks to advice here, I signed her to ClearScore to check how much debt she was on: £8250, all in +30% interest cards. My disappointment in her was her wake up call. I am extremely money savvy and I have the savings to cover her debt if needed.