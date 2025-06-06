'My girlfriend is going to go to dinner with a rich guy.' AITA? 'She's being naïve.'

Me (59M) and my girlfriend (49F) have a very loving, but a sort of new relationship, three months. First, let me say that she’s not the kind of person to cheat or to be overly flirtatious with other people. She is a very successful and confident woman. She does, of course, like looking at attractive men, but she’s not blatant about it.
Two days ago, I picked her up from an event where she met an owner of a sports team, who was very interested in her romantically. Let’s say he was putting the moves on her but she told him she had a boyfriend. When I went to pick her up, she was dressed in a very revealing short dress that showed off her legs very well.
Then she proceeded to tell me the story about this guy and how she was not attracted to him. But that he was very attracted to her. The following evening she comes over to my house unannounced to let me know that she’s gonna be going out to dinner with him and her daughter (17F) who hopes to be a sports agent one day. This dinner is scheduled for sometime next week.
Although I believe her when she says she’s not interested in him, I know that he’s interested in her and she’s using that to help make connections for her daughter.
I’m not a jealous person, but I told her that this would set a precedent in our young relationship. If she could string somebody along that is interested in her that means that I can do the same thing. She wasn’t very happy with that.
I told her she was being naïve, and that the man had ulterior motives. She mentioned that he said he liked her because she was not interested in his money since she has a lot of her own. I would never tell her she couldn’t go, but I think it’s disrespectful for her to do this. I’m not sure if it’s me or if she just can’t see it. What are your thoughts?
Prestonluv said:
You lost me at "she is not the type of person to cheat even though you have only known her for 3 months." Proceeding to tell us how she is someone who is likely to cheat was just icing on the cake.
peakpenguins said:
Yo dude. She's climbing a ladder and you're not on it.
MyDirtyAlt79 said:
So he's making moves, and she's entertaining him. I don't care what she says her motivation is, that's disrespectful. You don't entertain other suitors when you're in a relationship. NTA.
NewNefariousness8325 said:
She’s 49, she’s not naive. She’s trying to secure the bag.
WeSayNot2day said:
She willfully will not see it. You are right that it is disrespectful, and you deserve the same rights, freely given by GF. NTA. Helping her kid is a high priority is the only positive thing I can say.
It really sounds like she is moving on, but does not want to lose you before she gets a connection for her daughter, or herself, i.e. monkey-branching. Good luck, looks pretty rough.
Know_1_7777777 said:
NTA. As soon as she told me what what her plans were that would've been the moment I broke up with her. The lack of respect to even think about doing something like that is on another level and if she can't see how wrong it is then you need to get far away from her.
Samwry said:
NTA, but you have heard about "trading up?" That is what she is doing. Although she is about 20 years older than what a rich dude would normally want. At her age, time is pressing. If she can at least sting the dude for a few million, to her it is worth it to ditch you and your well meaning but poor life.