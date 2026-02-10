'My girlfriend hard launched her cheating via Instagram story.'

Mid-2024, I (21 now, but 19F at the time) recently gotten out of the unhealthy relationship I'd been in for all of high school (14-19). I hopped on a dating app a few months post breakup, and matched with quite a few people, but the only one that didn't fizzle out after a few days was a girl I'll call Violet (also 19F).
Me and Violet had a lot in common -- we liked the same TV shows, music, and were both interested in fashion and writing. A few weeks in we met in person and clicked even better. Our first few dates went amazing -- we got ice cream, swam in her pool, and cuddled while watching my favourite movie.
It was the first time in so long I'd felt giddy over a relationship rather than dread. We kissed for the first time on our third date, after she leaned in to count my freckles. Things got serious, and a few months in, I found myself falling in love with her.
At the time, she made me feel so loved and cared for. I live with multiple mental health issues, including PTSD and an eating disorder which can complicate dating a lot. But Violet would cook and eat with me to make me less anxious, and talked to me about her feelings (which made me far less scared of her being angry with me and not telling me).
We also just had so much fun together -- she met my best friends (though I didn't meet hers, which I questioned but she brushed off because she said most of her friends were online or people she'd only met recently in college), we would go to parties, the market, and watch movies.
I really felt like I was living in a rom com.
Seven months into our relationship, she went to visit her friend Iris (also 19F at the time) in the US (we live in Canada). Iris was her online friend who she'd known since her early teens, and they'd visited three or so times before.
This trip was for three weeks in December, and Violet was pretty offline for the duration (she'd warned me this would be the case, and while I missed her, I was glad she was having fun and was excited to see her again when she returned). When she did come back, she was much more distant. Before her trip, we'd talked for hours each day, and now she was quiet and hesitant to make plans.
She skipped my birthday celebration (just a small thing with two other friends) and said it was because of family problems, which disappointed me, but I believed her. She explained all of her distance with her family issues, which I didn't question because I knew her home life was tough.
Around the end of the month, I began planning our Valentines date, including the gift I was incredibly excited for (a scrapbook of photos of us together, poems that remind me of her and ones I wrote her, and lyrics of songs we'd listened to on our dates). The day after I began prepping this gift, I was showing it off to my friend in class, when I saw that Violet had just posted to her Instagram story.
I opened it, and what I saw absolutely scrambled my brain -- it was a photo of her kissing Iris on the cheek captioned "happy four years!". I genuinely just remember my brain rebooting in the moment -- I was still in lecture, sitting in the very front row, and had no idea what to do.
I turned the phone to my friend, who was also bewildered, and sent my other friends a screenshot. I simply replied to the story with "???" because I was so confused -- I remember thinking "maybe it's a friendship anniversary." which sounds insane a year later, but in the moment I was just trying to justify anything in my head aside from the obvious answer.
When I got out of class, I opened my phone again, and Violet's Instagram account was gone. I thought she blocked me, but when I got my friend who'd never met her to look up her account, we found it was completely deleted.
I started texting and calling her number asking for an explanation, but they didn't go through. When another friend (who's number she didn't have) called her number, we found out she'd straight up disconnected her phone number.
I frantically started searching for her socials -- she'd blocked me on the dating app we met on, but also some insane sites like AO3 and Spotify, as well as my Twitter account she didn't even know about (my name is relatively uncommon, but I can't imagine how much she had to sift through to find that one).
Like she'd just completely erased her entire digital presence.I ended up going to her house to talk -- I was more worried that something had happened to her or she'd hurt herself than the possibility she'd cheated on me (more like with me), which I was still vehemently denying in my head.
After her disconnecting everything, I was scared she'd refuse to speak to me, so I wrote a letter to drop off just in case. This turned out to be the case -- she refused to leave her bedroom, so I dropped off the letter with her stepdad. She lived an hour away from me, and it was -20 outside, so my tears literally froze to my face while I tried to call an Uber.
A few days later, my best friend somehow managed to find Violet's Twitter -- she used a fake name there, but posted photos of herself and Iris, calling her her future wife and talking about their month-long holiday visit.
I was able to find Iris's account though this, and DM'd her explaining it all -- that I'd been dating Violet for eight months now, and had no idea they were together until that post went up and all of her social media blacked out.
Iris asked for some proof of what the hell I was talking about, so I sent some photos of me and Violet as well as a screenshot of her dating profile. Iris opened them, and immediately blocked me as well.
There was no satisfying resolution. I didn't get any contact from either of them. I checked Violet's Twitter pretty regularly (unhealthy, I know) since their blocking system is ridiculous and you can still view the accounts of people who blocked you, you just can't interact with their posts. Violet and Iris stayed together for six more months -- they even had another month-long trip in the spring.
I felt like a crazy person -- somehow despite being innocent here, I was the only one who was suffering. I felt unlovable, like maybe I wasn't worth keeping around beyond the fun outings and sex she couldn't get from her long-distance partner.
I didn't hear from Violet once until a few weeks before I started my second year of uni. I never saw her at parties or bars, and despite living near her college and having friends who attend there, I didn't see her out and about there either.
In August though, I received an ask on Tumblr (an account I hadn't told her about, but she could have found if she looked through my AO3 [this all makes me sound insanely online, which is true, but pretty embarrassing]). She was apologizing for what she'd put me through, and told me she was ready to talk and gave me her new Instagram.
I DM'd her, speaking calmly to hide that I was absolutely furious, and told her I needed the whole story. She told me that Iris had been toxic, and that she met up with me, hoping to hook up and get Iris to dump her, but as we spent more time together, she fell for me. That she truly did care for me and felt guilty the entire time.
That she'd disappeared because when Iris did find out by searching her texts, she'd forced her to make that post and then block me everywhere. You may be thinking "this sounds manipulative, fake, and frankly nuts" -- and you would be right. You also may be thinking "there's no way you would fall for that" -- which is where you're wrong.
I, in my desperation for an answer, believed her without question, despite my friends warning me that this was clearly ridiculous. I met up with her a few times, where we flirted and chatted, and kept this up for a few months until she texted me once again in October 2025 that we shouldn't be doing this because it wasn't fair to me.
We still see each other at events sometimes, since our city's lesbian scene is pretty small. It's always awkward -- we don't really talk, but stare at each other weirdly until my friends knock some sense into me.
On Halloween, I did flip her off when she was turned the other way, since I finally realized she had definitely been making up some crazy shit once again (if you need a visual to laugh at, think about a blackout drunk Very Hungry Caterpillar flipping off a deer).
Unsatisfying conclusion to an insane story, but now that I've finally moved on I can laugh about how utterly wild it was and realize that my self-respect was diabolically low (something I am working to improve). Honestly, of all the crappy things I've experienced, at least this one is a funny one I can tell people now that it doesn't hurt so bad anymore.
Background-Use-3283 wrote:
Wow that was a read I’m so sorry for what you went through that’s incredibly sick and twisted of her. I’m glad you can look at it through a better lens now and hopefully learned a little.
Nice-Pomegranate2915 wrote:
Well, all I can say is that your ex is a completely manipulative douche. Harsh but clinical ( which you now realize) she used you as her sidepiece in her LDR with Iris . When you found she OCD blocked you on everything ( at least that took her a lot of time and effort ) and then she gaslights and plays Iris until Iris dumped her (because probably Violet got caught cheating again) then she tries to get back with you.
And now she's probably repeating the same gameplay cheating repetitively on a LDR partner. Celebrate that you're the one that got away and continue to make her the butt of your jokes and funny stories - it's all she deserves. Good luck with your future and may Violet's shadow never fall on you again.
mepw wrote:
That's horrible wtf! I feel its a common experience to have some life-altering relationship around 19 yrs old. I feel you dude. That crap sticks with you for a long time. Dont be ashamed about how you fell for it and acted gullible.
You were in love, while seems she was manipulating you. I hope you have people who respect and support you and love you fr. If not, I hope you love and respect yourself. You deserve better than that BS.
Youareafunt wrote:
Oh man, being gaslit, ghosted and blocked is some sort of trifekta. Hope you're okay, OP! Things get better!
affectionate_joke720 wrote:
Holy cow. Such a horrible person to treat you that way. Sorry you had to go through this. I am glad you are able to look at the comic relief now though.