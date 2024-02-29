'My girlfriend wants me to hide my Indian accent when I meet her parents.' UPDATED 3X

We all get asked to make compromises in a relationship. But there's a major difference between a run-of-the-mill compromise, and being asked to change a fundamental part of who you are.

In a popular post on the Two Hot Takes subreddit, a man shared his GF's disrespectful request. He wrote:

"My (27F) girlfriend wants me (28M) to hide my accent when I meet her parents."

I'm from India, but have lived in the US for the past 4 years. I came here for my Masters, and now work in Chicago. I've been dating this girl for the past 4 months, and she wants me to go visit her parents with her next weekend. For context, she's white and born and brought up in the US, her family has been here for 6 generations. I still have hints of an Indian accent.