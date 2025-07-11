'My girlfriend and I have never been intimate, and it’s been almost five years. AITA?' UPDATED

"My girlfriend and I have never have s*x, and it’s been almost five years. AITA?"

Yes, I mean never. Me (27M) and my girlfriend (26F) have been together for almost five years. When the relationship started, I assumed she was being flirty and building the temptation. We were having so much fun going on dates and I was just excited for the time to come...and it still hasn’t come.

I’ve tried to talk to her, I have brought this up hundreds of times. Every time I gently start the conversation she starts crying and says she feels guilty and she gets angry at me for “always” bringing it up. At the start she said she has v*ginismus — she has seen a specialist about this once because I asked her to, and has the tools for exercises that they use to fix it.