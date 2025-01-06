'My girlfriend is mad at me for being mad at her, AITA?'

"My gf is mad at me for being mad at her, AITA?"

I (male) and my girlfriend have been dating for about 6 months. We have a great relationship and have only had a handful of arguments or disagreements thus far. Now to the current issue.

We had a great day yesterday and were at her place later that night watching TV. Important to note, we had been drinking for a majority of the day and continued drinking when we got home.

We were watching TV and my girlfriend says "you look really good right now" then proceeds to take a picture with her phone. She looks at the picture and goes "actually I guess you don't" and deletes the picture and just keeps watching TV.