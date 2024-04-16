'My girlfriend of 12 years said no when I proposed to her. What do I do?' MAJOR UPDATE

In general, it's best to check in with your partner before proposing to them. Otherwise, you could find yourself in a humiliating and disappointing position.

"My (34M) girlfriend (32F) of 12 years said no when I proposed to her. What do I do?"

My girlfriend and I started dating when she was 20 and I was 22. Despite having been a couple for many years, we do not live together, I spend a lot of time in her apartment and sleep there almost all the time. She mentioned marriage after two years we started dating but then she stopped.

A week ago I proposed to her, bought her a ring and made her a romantic dinner, but she said she didn't want to marry me. That she preferred our relationship to continue as it was before. I'm almost 35, and I want to marry her, live together and start a family but now I don't know what her plans really are.