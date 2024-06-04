'My girlfriend received flowers from her ex on her birthday and won't get rid of them.' UPDATED 6X

If it looks fishy, and it smells fishy, there's probably something fishy afoot.

"My (22M) girlfriend (24F) received flowers from her ex on her birthday and will not get rid of them. What should I do about this?"

Hey all, the last few days have been rough on my relationship so I was looking for some neutral opinions on the situation. The situation goes as follows: I (22M) was on the phone with my girlfriend (24F) the evening before her birthday.

At around 12:30 AM on the morning of her birthday, she received flowers (not from me, I was specifically told by her to not get her flowers on her birthday) after which she brought them in, asked if I was still on the phone, then said she was going to bed. When I asked who they were from she said she hadn't read the card yet.