'AITA for not giving my GF a second chance after she falsely accused me of cheating?'

The names she's calling you are because she feels entitled to you, to your support and help. She deserves what she has now, nothing and no one. Let her rebuild her life alone while you move on to bigger and better things.

wardenferry419 says:

Don't. She started this drama by accusing you of cheating, she escalated this drama by breaking up, then she capped it off by going out with someone else. Now she is regretting her mistakes. What happens once is more likely to happen again. Move on with your life. NTA (Not the A&^*ole).

ramk88 says: