'My girlfriend wants me to get a tattoo I don’t want. AITA for considering dumping her?' UPDATED

Tattoos are a personal decision, and everyone has a different metric for deciding whether they want one.

In a popular post on the AITAH subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for shutting down his girlfriend's tattoo idea. He wrote:

"My girlfriend wants me to get a tattoo I don’t want to get. AITAH?"

My girlfriend (21F) wants me (22M) to get a tattoo of her name. She doesn’t care where I get it, arms, legs, back, neck, she just wants me to get it. Her reasoning is that I have a tattoo of my sister’s name on my left chest, and I should now have a tattoo of her name too.