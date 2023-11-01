Man refuses to split the vet bill after GF almost kills his dog, 'it's her mistake.'

ross-buchanan writes
My girlfriend and I recently adopted a rescue dog, and everything has been going well. We've been taking care of his vaccinations, neutering, and other vet bills, splitting the costs evenly (50:50). He is still uninsured as we have one vaccine left to cover. Until that point, any other treatments will need to be paid in cash.
Yesterday, when I got home from work, my partner wanted to show me the dog's newest favorite treat – grapes. I was shocked, to say the least. So, off to the emergency vet we went. The treatment we got for him was the gold standard to reduce the risk of any long-term impact on his liver and kidneys. However, this treatment cost $1,200.
I believe she made a genuine mistake, but the way I see it, this is basic knowledge for dog ownership. She is a dog person and has had dogs her whole life. It upsets me that I will have to pay approximately $600 for her feeding our dog three grapes.
AITA for asking her to pay the entire bill since this was her mistake?
OP responded to some comments.
ashyjay says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole), although you did have a bit of an overreaction, if it was a whole punnet of grapes sure, but three grapes, that's ridiculous.
OP responded:
After a call with the vets they advised to come in immediately as even one grape can kill a dog.
to which Gullible_Sea_8319 responded:
Of course they did, they wanted 1200 bucks.
OP responded:
Google it. One grape can kill a dog.
taraaalynnn1 says:
Caught my husband feeding the dogs grapes one time. I was furious. We were able to induce vomiting using the hydrogen peroxide trick. Luckily we caught it right away and the grapes came out whole and hadn’t been digested yet. Def don’t recommend doing that all the time but good to have in your back pocket in case of emergencies.
NervousOperation318 says
When my dog was a puppy my sister dropped a grape on the floor that rolled under the table. Dog got it before we could. I did some quick research about inducing vomiting at home and decided I didn’t feel comfortable doing it so we called an emergency vet who recommended we bring him in.
I was hoping they’d say one grape was unlikely to hurt him but it unfortunately is possible that one single grape can lead to death, even if it’s not the most likely result. So we brought him in. They immediately induced vomiting, showed us the mostly intact grape in the contents of his stomach.
She also warned us against giving him bully sticks as a half of stick also came up in his vomit and the vet commented that she routinely had to perform emergency surgeries on dogs who swallowed bully sticks either whole or partially whole. $500 bill for inducing vomiting and packing him with fluids. But I have pet insurance on him and we got about $415 of it back.
What do you think? Is OP right to not want to split the bill?