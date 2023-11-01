Man refuses to split the vet bill after GF almost kills his dog, 'it's her mistake.'

I was hoping they’d say one grape was unlikely to hurt him but it unfortunately is possible that one single grape can lead to death, even if it’s not the most likely result. So we brought him in. They immediately induced vomiting, showed us the mostly intact grape in the contents of his stomach.

She also warned us against giving him bully sticks as a half of stick also came up in his vomit and the vet commented that she routinely had to perform emergency surgeries on dogs who swallowed bully sticks either whole or partially whole. $500 bill for inducing vomiting and packing him with fluids. But I have pet insurance on him and we got about $415 of it back.

What do you think? Is OP right to not want to split the bill?