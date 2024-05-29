'My girlfriend wants to meet up one-on-one with single male friend.' UPDATED 2X

So two days ago we had this final argument after she said that her and her male "friend" were meeting to go for a meal. I told her that I'd be okay with her going for a coffee, as I had already said previously, but had said that a meal was too far and she was pushing my boundaries and being disrespectful to me if she went.

She told me she was going to go anyway and I was overreacting. Well when she went to the meal I packed all my bags and waited for her to come back. She came back and asked me why my bags were packed, to which I replied calmly explaining how I can't be with someone who won't listen to me and respect my boundaries.