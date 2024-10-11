'AITA for not caving to my GF's ridiculous requests while I'm in work meetings?'

We got a 10-minute break halfway through, so I went to my girlfriend and asked what she was playing at. I told her she knew I was busy, yet she still repeatedly messaged me because she had issues with her laptop that could easily be resolved if she just googled what the problem was instead of expecting other people to do it for her.

She said I was being unreasonable, but I just asked why she thought her job was so much more important than mine that I should have to leave a meeting to help her with her laptop.

She just said all she did was ask me for help, but I pointed out that's not all she did. She sent repeated messages when she knew I was in a meeting, and I'd told her not to disturb me.