'AITA for leaving early after my girlfriend’s kids mocked my name and she brushed it off?'

The next day, the OP returned with an update.

I wasn’t planning to post an update but here it is. Since yesterday my now ex has spiraled. She sent me like 20 messages in the morning on Instagram saying what a loser I am, that I’m a weak, pathetic wuss, that I would be a terrible stepdad, and that she was planning to have a baby with me (well that was new to me because we never talked about this). Then she deleted all of them.

When I checked my phone after my work meeting, she had sent another 20 messages saying how she misses me, that we could get through this, that we belong to each other, and asking me to call her. I didn’t answer. She deleted those too and then sent another million messages swearing at me. She deleted those too.