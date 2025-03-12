'My husband of 18 years left me alone at the hospital when I was BLEEDING INTERNALLY.' AITA? UPDATED

I can't help but feel let down by him- I was all alone in a scary place, not knowing what was wrong or what was going to happen to me, and he couldn't be bothered to come sit with me, keep me company, help stop my freak outs or support me. Not once did he tell me, "It's ok, you’ll be ok, we’ll get through this”, instead it seemed like it was all about his frustrations and feelings.

So now I’m conflicted. Maybe I was being selfish, it's not like he could actually DO anything to help me there and he was with our son. But where do you draw the line between selfishness and need for help? AITA for wanting my husband to be more supportive during my time in the hospital?

UPDATE: