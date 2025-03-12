'My husband of 18 years left me alone at the hospital when I was BLEEDING INTERNALLY.' AITA? UPDATED

I’m really not happy with how things went down last weekend so I thought I’d scream into the void and see if the void screams back (I don't have any friends I could talk to about this).
I (43F) had severe abdominal pain in the lower right side of my abdomen on a Saturday night, so bad that I thought about going to the ER, but I’m slightly phobic about hospitals and ER visits are expensive so I didn’t. It ended up feeling somewhat better by the next morning, so I put it out of my mind and was just careful, thinking I had pulled a muscle or something.
Two days later I found massive purple bruises on my stomach, very near where the random pain had been/still was, which of course freaked me TF out. I first went to my OBGYN in case my IUD had slipped and perforated something, but my IUD was fine, and no ovarian cysts/rupturing going on. She sent me to my Primary Care.
After tons of poking and prodding (painfully I might add), she sent me directly to the ER, even going so far as to call the head nurse in the ER to tell them I was coming and what my symptoms were. Her thought was that it was appendicitis, even though I had no nausea or other symptoms of that.
Long story short, after scans, labs and testing was done, I have a hematoma of the rectal sheath (rip in the abdominal wall outside the colon) and the bruises were caused by it bleeding internally.
I went to the ER about 11:30- noon on Friday and spent the next 10ish hours there before a room opened up for me and I was admitted. They weren't sure if I was going to need surgery to correct it, and no one had any idea what caused this so the concern of more/other internal bleeding was big.
My husband (49M) was at work at the time. My husband picked up my 7yo from school at 3pm, and went home. His mom is retired, alone (husband passed April 2024) and loves to spend time with the kids (I also have a 23F), but he didn't ask her to pick up our son or watch him so my husband could sit with me.
He waited until 7.30pm to bring me food in the ER (I hadn't eaten all day because I was fasting to do bloodwork at my Primary Care appointment), stayed with me for about 30 minutes and went home again. At that point I still wasn't sure if I needed surgery so I couldn't eat or drink anything after midnight.
The next day I didn't see him until after my food/drink intake was permitted again so about 11:30am or so (my hospital lunch was delivered about 20 mins after he arrived), and he left after my doctor gave his update. He missed the oncologist and hematologist tho, I had to deal with THAT terrifying prospect alone (my mom died of leukemia when I was 15).
He wasn't very happy with the doctor, which I totally get- the doc was really off-putting and borderline unprofessional (asking if my husband hit me to both of us, in the same room, after being asked this exact question at least 20 times, by several different hospital staff prior to this.
I was even asked if there was anyone I wanted to restrict from the hospital and said no), but he kept harping on it and was visibly angry, but he insisted he wasn't mad at me. I get that it was offensive, but I didn't understand why that took precedence over what was going on with my health and mental well-being.
This was my first time being a patient in a hospital, besides when my two kids were born, and my prior experience with hospitals was anything but pleasant- between my mom’s cancer and daughter’s medical issues from birth until age 12, I spent way too much time there already.
He kept bringing the doctor's comment up, then complained that the chaplain came by after me saying I didn't want the chaplain (I’m pagan- freaked him out a bit when he came by, but that's another story), then got mad about the amount the hospital was charging the insurance company.
Not what they were charging us, what they charged the insurance. I felt like the whole time I was in there, all he did was act upset and angry and, though he kept saying he wasn't mad at me, I felt like it was all about him and his feelings.
I finally got to drive myself home from the hospital about 3:30pm on Monday, so it was almost 4 days in the hospital. My husband came 3 of the 4 days and stayed about 20- 30 mins each day (he’s off weekends BTW), and missed every doctor except that one.
When I got home, I got a shower to wash off the stink of disinfectant and then it was straight back to normal, as though I had never been gone. My son gave me a hug, and then ran off- fine, he’s 7.
My husband played video games until dinner, then ate, and helped with some of the dishes. No “let me do that, you’re not supposed to be exerting yourself” or “Sit down and I’ll take care of dinner, you just got out of the hospital," nothing.
I’m worried about my future. Is this a picture of what my life may be like? Cancer is rampant in both sides of my family, all kinds, so I guess that means I’ll be doing chemo alone, and probably going to die alone in a hospital bed at some point. I’m trying to move forward, but I also feel some resentment towards him (What ever happened to "in sickness and in health?").
I can't help but feel let down by him- I was all alone in a scary place, not knowing what was wrong or what was going to happen to me, and he couldn't be bothered to come sit with me, keep me company, help stop my freak outs or support me. Not once did he tell me, "It's ok, you’ll be ok, we’ll get through this”, instead it seemed like it was all about his frustrations and feelings.
So now I’m conflicted. Maybe I was being selfish, it's not like he could actually DO anything to help me there and he was with our son. But where do you draw the line between selfishness and need for help? AITA for wanting my husband to be more supportive during my time in the hospital?
I really appreciate all the feedback, even those who called me am AH, because many of you were right, I should have been more clear about my needs and feelings. Shout out to ThestralBreeder for helping with verbiage to use when I talk with my husband!!!
I've worked call centers all my life and know the difference between "I" statements and "you'"statements but in the moment and personal life, it's hard. Edit to clarify a few points that keep coming up:
1: I saw the surgeon Friday afternoon, and he restricted my food/drink starting at midnight they night and lasting until I got my second CT scan the next day (around mid morning) to confirm my hematoma wasn't seeping or getting bigger.
2: No, I didn't specifically ask him to stay, and yes that's my bad. I was in a lot of pain, and i didn't want to deal with him rolling his eyes at me and saying "Fine, I guess I'll stay" in an irritated and put-out tone.
Because then I wouldn't have wanted him to stay, he would just have had a negative attitude that I didn't want to deal with at the time (yes, he's done this before with other things, just nothing as serious).
3: My daughter is 23, but has some development delays, and doesn't pick up on cues very well. I know I'm making some excuses for her, but she was the last one to see her grandpa in the hospital before he passed and it really impacted her.
Last year we lost my dad, my husband's stepdad, and her dog (who she loved and doted on like a kid). She's petrified of loss at this point and I am her rock. I also have to admit, I'm not used to leaning on my kids in any way.
4: My husband did not, nor has he ever hit me. I didn't fall, have an accident or have any physical trauma. I totally get why the doctors asked me about abuse, tho I didn't realize until today that asking in front of the potential abuser was another tactic to find out the truth. I do get that.
5: Yes this is a pattern. He repeatedly has stated his opinions as facts. He is not a very empathetic person, and we have been working on that. I try telling him that not everyone thinks or feels exactly like he does, and his opinion isn't fact or gospel truth.
He also doesn't really believe in therapy or mental health issues. I have severe depression, general anxiety and borderline OCD (according to my shrink, idk I'm not a doctor), and his reaction to me telling him I'm depressed was "Well I get sad sometimes too."
6: He loves his son. He and my daughter have a somewhat complicated relationship since they butt heads a lot, but he's been a way better father figure than my ex, so much more involved in her life and adopted her as an adult (her bio dad wouldn't agree to the adoption prior, even tho he wouldn't even talk to my daughter).
7: When I gave birth to our son, he was there while I was in labor, and there through the entire birth process. However, once we were out of the labor and delivery area and in a private room, he just assumed he would go back home and see me sometime the next day. I had to convince him to stay with my son and I for the next couple of days in the hospital.
Stock-Trade-Nok said:
NTA. You were in the hospital with internal bleeding, uncertain about whether you needed surgery, and your husband barely showed up. He didn’t arrange childcare, didn’t stay to support you, and when he was there, he made it all about his feelings instead of yours. That’s not what a supportive partner does.
It’s not selfish to want your spouse to be there when you’re in a medical crisis. It’s basic care and concern. He didn’t even reassure you or try to comfort you, which makes it worse. I’d be questioning what kind of support you can count on from him in the future, too. You deserve better.
kittyrouge said:
NTA. He is. Please stop doing housework or making meals. He will not let himself starve. He managed 4 days without you and can manage some more. Look after yourself.
tarnishau14 said:
NTA. You deserve better. You have already been seriously ill and he was not there for you. When someone who shows you who they are, believe them.
Demons_n_Sunshine said:
NTA. But I truly hope you divorce him. Part of your vows when getting married is "in sickness and in health" - he couldn't even do that.
themistycrystal said:
NTA. I've been hospitalized more times than I can count since 2011 and my husband has been by my side, bringing treats, calling and texting when he couldn't be there, and taking amazing care of me when I got home. You deserve that kind of care and attention too.
MoonLover318 said:
NTA. Do you know why the dr kept harping on it? Because they noticed that he wasn’t by your side and his lack of concern. If you see a bruise like that and an absent partner, how would you interpret it? You have to have a talk. Start with this. Ask him if he was concerned about you?