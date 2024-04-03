'My husband of 20 years is cheating on me with our son's 18-year-old girlfriend.' UPDATED 3X

I want to be clear that not telling my son about this was never something I was considering, I didn't mean to make it seem that way. I was just saying I'm intensely dreading it, but obviously it needs to be addressed. It's one part of the many steps of my overall plan. I'm currently playing dumb and collecting as much evidence as I can so I can be prepared for anything and everything.

I'm going to protect myself and I'm going to make sure I don't put myself in any potential harm's way.

I'll post a more thorough update soon when I can. But please know, you've all touched my heart so much and made me feel less alone.