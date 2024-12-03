'AITA for 'baby-trapping' my husband even though it was a planned pregnancy?' UPDATED 2X

Finally, he was served divorce papers at work on Friday. My best friend’s husband drafted them earlier, but I wanted to wait until I had thought it all through. I received a few missed calls and crying voicemails asking if I was really throwing away our family, but I did not respond. He even took a crying selfie sitting in his car, which my best friend laughed at quite a bit.

My MIL called me when she heard and told me that I am making the right decision. She said she never wanted my marriage to end this way or for her son to be so callous, but she said she is here for my baby and me and that we will always be family. She even tried to apologize on my husband’s behalf, but I told her that was not necessary. At the end of the day, his actions are his to own.