'My husband accused me of "financial abuse" for asking if he had $$ for ice cream.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

"AITA for asking my husband if he has money for ice cream?"

This past year has been really hard on my husband. He hates his job, is having a difficult time trying to see his son, and a lot of debt has stacked up form reckless spending trying to make him feel better. We recently started to combine financials as well as having separate ones. This was done so i could manage our money and pull us out of debt again. This has been working great till the other night.

My husband and I where at my moms for dinner and as when started to pack up to leave he asked if we could get Dairy Queen. I asked him if he had money for Dairy Queen. I will add the only reason I asked is because each time we get payed we both take out spending money.