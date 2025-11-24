"I found texts where my husband agrees with his mother criticizing everything about me."

I don't even know how to process this. I've been staring at the wall for like two hours. I'm 31F, married to Jeroen 33M for three years. We live in Rotterdam (Netherlands). I thought we had a good marriage. I thought we were happy.

His mother Anke has never been my biggest fan but she's civil to my face. Cold sometimes but never outright mean. I figured she just needed time to warm up to me. Yesterday Jeroen was in the shower and his phone was on the kitchen counter. A text came through from "Mam" and I glanced at it without thinking.

"Did she at least cook something edible tonight or another disaster?" My stomach dropped. I know I shouldn't have but I opened the thread. It goes back MONTHS. Maybe over a year. I couldn't scroll to the beginning.