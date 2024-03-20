'My husband almost let our newborn get hit by a car. My toddler saved him.' MAJOR UPDATE

Life expectancy for those of us with ADHD is actually significantly lower because many of us end up, often accidentally, k*lling ourselves. It is not the same thing as carelessness, but learning about ADHD a little deeper can help you guys be safer. Understanding how my ADHD works and using different than standard precautions, like my brain needs, has actually most likely saved my life.

Lie out what you want from him. That's probably that he get his ADHD better under control whether that be through prescription medication or more homeopathic method, that you get a different place if possible, that he not take your kids out in your front yard without you, etc. Also, neither he or the neighbor noticed, but you heard your kid from inside? Something seems off here.