"My husband and I intervened on a bad first date, 'alpha' man couldn't take a hint.."

My husband and I went to grab ramen dinner and we were seated next to a couple on a 1st date. We overhead it because they were so close to our table. He was obviously much older, in his 40s and she looked like she was in her early 20’s, trying to be polite.

He kept saying ridiculous things like “are you going to finish the whole dish?” And “when we are together, you won’t eat like that.” (She was probably a size 0-2 already). He half listened to her answers, kept trying to talk about what he would let her do or not do and “teach” her “when” they’re together (not if, when).