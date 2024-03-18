'My husband asked for a divorce, then changed his mind hours later.' MAJORLY UPDATED

Experiencing emotional whiplash from a partner is an awful feeling, and sometimes, you need outside perspectives to absorb the full scope of what happened.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared her saga of emotional whiplash with her husband. She wrote:

"My (23F) husband (25M) asked for a divorce, then changed his mind hours later."

Background: we've been together for two years, married for one. We're both in our early twenties. The night of the bulls**t we'd had an argument about the distribution of chores that I think triggered it. I thought it wasn't fair that I was doing the majority of the housework, on top of being a full time student at university and having a job.