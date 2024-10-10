'My husband ate all my food I need to recover from surgery. AITA for how I reacted?' MAJOR UPDATE

"My husband ate all my food I need to recover from surgery. AITA for how I reacted?"

TL;DR at the end. So I just had surgery on my stomach and intestines almost 2 weeks ago. Because of the surgery, I have to adhere to a very strict diet until I’m fully healed.

If I stray from the diet, it could cause severe complications and be possibly fatal. So for the first two weeks after surgery, I can only eat (drink?) a full liquid diet. The most solid thing I can eat is pudding. I can’t even have soup with any chunks of veg/meat in it, even if they’re soft.