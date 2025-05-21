'My husband attempted to manipulate me. I called his bluff. Now what?' MAJOR UPDATE

He is still talking about hoping for a future reconciliation, but I told him that honestly without massive amounts of therapy for both of us, I don’t see much hope there. Honestly, once he accepted that I wasn’t giving in and that the divorce was real, he was very agreeable to discussing terms and working with me on custody arrangements, housing, etc.

That’s not to say we didn’t have our drama, lord knows we did. Fortunately, nothing too physical towards me, he grabbed me a few times trying to force me to stay in a room to get yelled at, but I set him straight real quick there. His threats were mostly towards self harm.