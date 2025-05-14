'My husband is best friends with his ex. I overheard them call me ugly at a party. Do I talk to him?' UPDATED

I have been married for 4 months now, and we had dated for two years prior. This girl has been in his friend group for quite some time now, and it was never an issue till recently. We had hosted a little celebration recently, and at a point all the ladies were gathered in a room, and I was chatting with her.

She's unmarried and 3 years older than me, and is stunningly pretty too (like model gorgeous).

So we were laughing and talking well, till she brings up my husband. Asking me how it's going and if he was troubling me in anyway (in a joking manner).