'My husband is cheating on me but I don't know if I can blame him.' MAJOR UPDATE

susgoodtraplord wrote:

No, if you were to tell your children that you’re divorcing because daddy did something mommy didn’t like you’re throwing him under the bus and you know it. He cheated in response to your emotionally abusive behavior- not saying this is right at all and you didn’t deserve that, but don’t try to sneakily reframe that shit to your advantage.

You can admit your fault to your kids without getting into specifics. Your reply back to me is actually quite good and you should use some of it- for example “mommy made big mistakes that hurt daddy very much and as a result we cannot be together anymore.