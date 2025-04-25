'AITA for being angry at my husband for not caring for me after I fractured my spine?'

Healthy_Sun1046 writes:
Today, I slipped on some stairs outside and had a really bad fall that resulted in my spine being fractured. After it happened, my husband took me to Emergency with our kids. I was in excruciating pain and asked him to leave me and go home with our kids.
After 8 hours in emergency with no food, no company, and a great deal of pain, I got confirmation I have a sacrum fracture. My MIL picked me up at around 8 p.m. and took me home and told my husband to get me a heat pack and go to the chemist to get my prescribed painkillers.
My son was going to sleep, so I went and lay with him for about an hour while he went to sleep. After I came out, my husband was in the kitchen eating. At this stage, I hadn't eaten since midday and it was 9:30 p.m. I asked if he got the painkillers and he said "no."
I asked if he got a heat pack ready and he said "no." I asked him to get me something to eat while I lay down because sitting and standing was really painful, so he did. An hour later, I asked if he got the painkillers (knowing he hadn't) and he said no and asked me to tell him about the painkillers.
I asked what he wanted to know, and he said "everything." This really upset me and I told him I was hurt that he hadn't shown me any care or compassion since I got home. He said "here we go," and I called him an a&#%ole.
He said when he asked about the painkillers, he felt like he was talking to a brick wall, and that I need to communicate better. I said his questions were ridiculous and I shouldn't have to do anything to receive basic kindness and care from my husband when I return from the hospital with a fractured spine.
He says I make it hard for him to be kind when I call him names. I truly think he was being an AH when he didn't take any initiative to organize anything to assist with my pain relief and comfort.
AITA for calling my husband an a&#*ole? Am I expecting too much by expecting my husband to be proactive in at least doing the things his own mother told him to: get a heat pack ready and go and pick up the prescription painkillers without me needing to follow him up for them?
FairyFartDaydreams says:
NTA. Call your MIL and tell her her son won't pick up your pills and can she do it for you.
kirinspeaks says:
NTA. Your husband doesn't care about you or your well being at all. Does he ever show you otherwise?
RandomReddit9791 says:
NTA. Your husband doesn't like you. That's obvious. Seems like he was doing a lot to ensure you were in pain for as long as possible. This is not a man I'd stay married to.
meggie_mischief says:
Sounds like the kind of husband that would leave you if you ever became terminally ill.