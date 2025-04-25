'AITA for being angry at my husband for not caring for me after I fractured my spine?'

I asked if he got a heat pack ready and he said "no." I asked him to get me something to eat while I lay down because sitting and standing was really painful, so he did. An hour later, I asked if he got the painkillers (knowing he hadn't) and he said no and asked me to tell him about the painkillers.

I asked what he wanted to know, and he said "everything." This really upset me and I told him I was hurt that he hadn't shown me any care or compassion since I got home. He said "here we go," and I called him an a&#%ole.