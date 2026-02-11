'My husband leaves 2-3x week to exercise while we're in the baby phase. Resentment is building.' UPDATED

The time he’s not working outside the home needs to benefit both of your mental and physical health, not just his. The responsibilities need to be shared as much as possible when he’s off work. Sure, he can’t pump but everything else should be on both parents, not just the one who’s already sacrificed so much of her physical health. Talk to him. Now.

Not long after posting, OP shared an update:

Update: Thank you to those that have given helpful insight and support. It is so appreciated and has helped me form a good game plan. This mama has booked a yoga class tonight, a coffee date tomorrow, and left voicemails for couples counseling this am! Husband is supportive. It's not going to change immediately but we're making baby steps.

Here's what people had to say in response to the update:

kikikididi wrote: