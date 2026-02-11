'My husband leaves 2-3x week to exercise while we're in the baby phase. Resentment is building.' UPDATED

To preface: I'm a SAHM (32F), my husband is a very good, supportive partner (36M). We've been together for 6 years. I love being a SAHM. My children are happy and thriving and I keep them engaged in many activities and social outings. However, I'm also exhausted at the end of the day despite my husband's efforts to help. I blame a lot of this exhaustion on exclusively pumping (iykyk).
The past week, my husband has left 3 nights immediately after putting our toddler to sleep to go run/ or play tennis. I've been with the kids per usual all day, but this week has been particularly bad bc they are both sick. I know these hobbies are good for him and I don’t want to take that away. But I’m struggling with how resentful I feel when he gets home.
Our baby is 9 months old, and I’m exclusively pumping, so even when the kids are asleep, I’m not really "off." I’m still tied to the schedule, the pump parts, the bottles, the mental load. Listening for cries on the monitor, changing my still not poop trained 3-year-olds diaper. Dream feeding the baby.
The exhaustion is hard, but it’s also the isolation. Nights feel like the only window we have to connect, and I feel lonely and disconnected from him when he leaves multiple nights a week. He gets back around 9-10pm but by then I've just finished my last pump and I'm trying to wind down for bed.
It also feels like he gets an escape and I don’t, at least not in this season while I'm still pumping. Am I totally off-base for feeling resentful and distanced from him?
The baby is 9 months old, he can push the baby in a BOB. He can get in his runs and you get a break. Both my kids loved being pushed in the jogging stroller. I have pushed both of them over 2,000 miles. I brought a diaper changing bag and snacks.
I’d go the opposite. If he’s going to be gone from 7-9 but gets home at 5, when he walks in the door hand him the kids and go lock yourself in your bedroom for two hours of peace. He can feed them and clean it up.
You need to rest. Watch inappropriate for kids tv while you pump, paint your nails, sleep, read a book. Just rest. Do this 2-3 times per week whenever he’s going out. On the days he’s staying home you spend time together.
When my wife was pumping, I took on 100% of the pump part servicing among other support efforts. It was still miserable and exhausting for her, there was just no way to balance the load, it simply is unfair. There was an op ed in the NYT positing that the secret to marriage equality is baby formula and we whole-heartedly support this stance.
You're not at all off base for the way you feel but you do need to talk to your husband about it. I know you're running on empty but you'll need to find it in you to approach it from the perspective of working the problem and supporting each other as a team as opposed to the real resentment you're carrying.
Acknowledge your resentment, but don't beat him over the head with it. Even if he deserves it, it won't do anyone any good. Remember, your spouse is not the enemy, the baby is the enemy. Best of luck, it does get better.
I'm gonna give you the BEST potty training tip ever- it literally saved my (and my husband's) sanity! PooPoo presents!
Every time your toddler poops on the potty, give them a cheap little dollar tree present- hot wheels, play dough, Disney figurines, a puzzle, a coloring book page with a crayon, a bouncy ball, stickers, bubbles, etc. Worth every penny. Once we started PooPoo presents, my son never had a poop accident again!
You might spend $60 a month at first but it will literally save your sanity and so much frustration for you and your toddler. It makes potty training literally REWARDING and takes so much pressure off your toddler and you! Once you get them to poop even once in the potty, you give them a present and explain that every time they poop on the potty they'll get a surprise present.
As far as your husband taking 2-3 nights to himself every week, that's unfair. He should be making sure you get equal alone time. My husband and I each give each other an hour of alone time every night so we can unwind while the other gets bonding time with our kids.
I‘m confused. Seeing as you’re pumping, why doesn’t your husband take over feeding and cleaning up in the evening? Why don’t you get any time off when he gets three nights a week? Why does he deserve multiple hobbies while you are only allowed to be mom? Parenting is supposed to be a shared responsibility.
The time he’s not working outside the home needs to benefit both of your mental and physical health, not just his. The responsibilities need to be shared as much as possible when he’s off work. Sure, he can’t pump but everything else should be on both parents, not just the one who’s already sacrificed so much of her physical health. Talk to him. Now.
Update: Thank you to those that have given helpful insight and support. It is so appreciated and has helped me form a good game plan. This mama has booked a yoga class tonight, a coffee date tomorrow, and left voicemails for couples counseling this am! Husband is supportive. It's not going to change immediately but we're making baby steps.
It sounds like you both need solo time. He’s taking half the nights when kiddos are asleep but you sound like you don’t want solo time at that time the other nights AND you want time with him. What if you alternate taking solo time after his work, and then you get post kids in bed time together every night? Or you get solo time half the nights but earlier at a time that works for you?
The only person who can prioritize time for herself is you. It’s super hard but I told my husband I needed real recovery time. Every Saturday morning, he took both of our toddlers to the pool for 4 hours. It was heavenly to have the house all to myself. Build some boundaries because the resentment is real and it is much easier to course correct now than wait much longer.
Hi, just commiserating—I’m exclusively pumping too and man is it awful. It does create so much more work. I feel like I’m constantly doing something. I think you just have to talk to your husband.
You might feel like you can’t because you don’t “bring home the bacon” but there’s got to be some type of compromise for you to reach here. Could he do one activity a week instead of the three? Can you tell him you need to prioritize connection to him and self-care as well?
He needs to be able to exercise, and so do you.
Pumping is causing resentment in your marriage.
As someone who did briefly EP, if it's not with it in my opinion. You made it nine months. Weak down. Two months for formula and you're done. (Mom of three. All three had very different journeys. I would never recommend EP if it's negatively impact you. Formula is fine. It's just food.)