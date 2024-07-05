'AITA for getting mad at my husband after he forced me to watch fireworks even though it's dangerous for me?'

The dinner came and went, and his family convinced my husband to stay for the fireworks. Keep in mind that his family knows I have epilepsy, but they just suggested putting on sunglasses (it doesn’t work like that). I gave my husband a concerned and upset look, but he dismissed it. I had to close and cover my eyes the whole time while they were hooting and hollering, having a good time, while I tried not to choke on tears.

They didn’t even ask if I was okay. I left for the bathroom, and my husband came in 15 minutes later. I blew up at him. I told him that he said we would leave before the fireworks and that, as my husband, he should have defended me and thought of my health. We finally left after the fireworks were done.