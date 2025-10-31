'AITA for being upset my husband gave away our roasts while I slept?'

I went to the store and bought two roasts for a total of around $40, plus vegetables and other ingredients, so the total cost was probably over $50. I had been complaining to my husband recently that I was tired of cooking big meals all the time and how much it was draining me. I spent all night cooking these roasts so we could store the extra and use it for a few days to give me a break.
I was really tired today, so he took over with the kids and told me to take a nap. (We normally parent together, but when one of us needs rest, the other takes over to help, as couples should.) While I was napping, he and the kids ate some of the roast, and then he gave the rest to my sister’s family.
He says I’m upset for no reason because he didn’t think we had room in the fridge for the bowl it was in. We have ziplock bags I was planning to use for storing it. Now that’s about $50 worth of food that went into one meal.
For clarification, I didn’t eat any of it because I don’t eat meat, and he knew that. After I got up, I had to cook dinner for myself, him, and the kids because there was basically no roast left.
I do feel like I should have mentioned that the meal was meant to last a few days, but there was so much food that I never thought he would give it away. I’m not yelling or anything; I just got really quiet, and he could tell I was upset.
Normally, I wouldn’t have cared if he shared, but this was such an expensive and time-consuming meal. My husband doesn’t do most of the cooking because I usually prepare more balanced meals for the kids, and since he works from home, it’s just more convenient this way.
My sister made chicken noodle soup from scratch yesterday for all of us, but we gave her ingredients for it since it was a planned meal. She’s making pizza from scratch for us tomorrow, and again, it’s a planned meal, so we supplied our share of ingredients for that too. She knew he said there was no room in the fridge and that they ate their portion for lunch. He did not tell her it was an accident, as some people assumed.
No, we’re not in a cult! My sister and her family live with us. My husband has apologized and said that from now on, he’ll ask first. I feel a lot better now. And no, I’m not teaching my kids that only women can cook. I’m teaching them that relationships work differently for everyone and that you do what you’re good at. My husband made a bad decision, and he recognizes that now.
shammy_dammy says:
Is he insane?
LuigisAlibi says:
NTA. I’d be livid if I spent all that time preparing that and my partner just gave it away without asking me first. Perhaps he should try cooking some meals himself so he understands the time and effort and thoughtfulness that go into them.
K_A_irony says:
NTA. Is your husband actually dumb? If not, he did this on purpose so either he didn't have to eat left overs OR so you are forced to cook each and every day. Your husband can cook balanced meals and it is pretty easy to prep and do one since he works from home. A crock pot meal is easy and can be balanced. Stop enabling his incompetence.
hipppononymous says:
He really thought 2 entire roasts were for ONE meal for just him and the kids? Like you just wildly miscalculated the portion size? Put this man in cereal jail for a week. Cook exactly enough for the kids and not a scrap more.