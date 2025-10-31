'AITA for being upset my husband gave away our roasts while I slept?'

For clarification, I didn’t eat any of it because I don’t eat meat, and he knew that. After I got up, I had to cook dinner for myself, him, and the kids because there was basically no roast left.

I do feel like I should have mentioned that the meal was meant to last a few days, but there was so much food that I never thought he would give it away. I’m not yelling or anything; I just got really quiet, and he could tell I was upset.

Normally, I wouldn’t have cared if he shared, but this was such an expensive and time-consuming meal. My husband doesn’t do most of the cooking because I usually prepare more balanced meals for the kids, and since he works from home, it’s just more convenient this way.

OP added more context: