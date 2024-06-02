My husband got a vasectomy without telling me and I don't know what to do. UPDATED

To be clear I didn’t go off my BC until about two months after we were married and I got pregnant soon after with our first daughter Joy.

Joy was a happy pregnancy, long birth, but she was a beautiful, healthy baby. She went through colic which was trying, but other than that she was a happy first addition according to me. I noticed Chris became distant during my first pregnancy, but when I asked him about it he just said he had a lot in his mind being a new father.

He said he was still excited, but something changed. For reference, we both work full time, I make about $20K more a year than him, and the five bedroom house that we live in was a gift from my mom who was very excited to be a grandma to many.