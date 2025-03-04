'My husband got fired for harassing a coworker, and won't talk to me about it.' MAJOR UPDATE

"My [36F] husband [41M] got fired for harassing a coworker, and won't talk to me about it."

My husband Charlie and I have been together for 10 years, married for 6. We've had our ups and downs, but are currently in an 'up.' He has never done anything like this in the past, so it came out of left field for me and I'm very much shocked and at a loss here. Charlie is a computer programmer and was a senior engineer at his (former) company, where he had worked for 4 years.

He'd never had any trouble with coworkers and we're both friendly with a few of them, mostly other men and their wives. On Friday of last week, he came home around 11am and told me he'd been fired. He was really upset and agitated, and I didn't want to push him about it, but he told me that they'd said he was harassing a coworker and was fired.