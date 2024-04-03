'My husband has thrown me under the bus to his family, how do I salvage this?' UPDATED 2X

Experiencing a haunting mask-off moment with a long-term partner is never a good experience. It can leave you disoriented, wondering where to go with this new information.

In a popular online post, a woman asked if it's worth salvaging her relationship after her husband threw her under the bus. She wrote:

"My husband (M39) has thrown me (F27) under the bus to his family with his silence and complete lack of a spine, how do I salvage this?"

My husband Owen and I have been trying for a baby for years with no luck. I would be happy to adopt but Owen’s family is against it and has influenced my husband to also be against it. After our second year of trying I begged my husband to go with me to get a checkup to see if either of us or both of us is infertile.