'My husband hid having lunch with a coworker and said my food was ‘tasteless’. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

Two days later, OP shared an update.

I’m back. It’s not a great update but you all deserve one for all of the advice you gave me on my last post. He confirmed that he developed a crush on her, it’s an emotional affair at least and that’s all I really need to hear. I sat him down and had a heart to heart with him. Bottom line are these points.

If I hadn’t of heard what he said, he most likely would have continued flirting with her, he admitted this himself. He liked the attention, she had bad mouthed me previously (I didn’t ask for examples) and he didn’t shut it down because he liked it.