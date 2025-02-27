'My husband said he want's our daughter to date a real man not a loser AITA for thinking that's mean?'

I obviously do not care about this, as he is a good person and clearly treats my daughter well. However, when my husband met him earlier, he did not seem as happy. Once he had left, he told me that he didn't think he was right for our daughter.

He made comments about him not being man enough. I said that our daughter clearly loves him and that he clearly loves our daughter, and that I'm happy she's with someone we know is going to treat her right.

My husband said that he would rather her be with a "real man," not some short little loser kid. I got a little mad at this and said, "What would you rather have him be then? Some big macho man that snaps at our daughter?" He responded by saying that that would be better than some fat pansy.