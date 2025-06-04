'My husband invites his family and friends over without telling me until that day. AITA for snapping?'

Good-Nemo-3601 wrote:

But if you’re just making things more difficult than they needed to be, why couldn’t they come over when you left the house. If it’s not a big deal to handle things when they come over, why couldn’t he handle it? He sorta just proved himself wrong.

outrageous-ad-9635 wrote:

The fact that he cancelled instead of doing the prep work and hosting on his own proves that he knows how much work is involved in “going with the flow”. If he doesn’t want to do it, why should you?

CleanCardiologist160 wrote:

NTA - your husband is though. If he can’t respect his wife enough to give her a couple of days notice as you have repeatedly asked, then he can clean, shop and cook or cancel.

You should show him this thread so he sees how unfair he is to you. He needs to be a better husband.