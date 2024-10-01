'AITA for believing my mom's judgement that my husband's affair partner is my teen sister?'

ferandmo writes:
My husband is cheating on me. I know this for certain. He’s doing all the things a cheating spouse would do. He’s turned off his location tracker, he’s been ignoring me, staying out late with "work" buddies, and has all the excuses for everything. I know what this is.
I don’t know with whom, but I know he’s cheating. I talked to my mom about it, and she mentioned that my sister has been doing the same thing. I have two sisters: one is married with kids (Rae), and the other is a freshman in college and still lives at home (Emma).
Mom says Emma has been acting the same way my husband has, and around the same time. Emma and my husband have always gotten along, but now that I think about it, they might get along a little too well.
My husband and I are expecting our first child. It’s been a good marriage until a few months ago when things started getting rocky. Then this. I confronted my sister this morning, and she denied everything, calling me an insecure b%@$h for even suggesting it. I told her that Mom told me, and now my mom is upset because I “threw her under the bus.” Rae wants no part of this mess. Am I the a^%$ole?
It’s now really late where we live, and my husband hasn’t come home. He hasn’t answered his phone. I’ve texted him multiple times, and I know he’s read the messages, but he won’t answer. I was going to talk to him when he got back, but he still isn’t home. I don’t know if he’s coming back.
As I mentioned before, I’m 37 weeks pregnant and I have preeclampsia. My blood pressure is skyrocketing, and I’m trying to calm down. To everyone who suggested hiring a PI: I’ve been on unpaid FMLA for the last month because of my blood pressure complications, and I don’t have money for anything other than this baby.
All my savings are going toward the baby’s future and any potential medical bills. A PI isn’t in my budget. For those telling me I jumped to conclusions but also suggesting divorce in the same breath—isn’t divorce also jumping to conclusions? Divorce isn’t in the budget right now either. I know how expensive lawyers are.
OP responded to top comments from readers:
seductive_elisse says:
NTA for confronting your sister, but you might be TA for how you handled it. It's understandable that you're hurt and suspicious, but it's important to approach this situation with sensitivity and gather more evidence before making accusations.
OP responded:
I'm seeing other comments and it's a mixed bag but I will say I am 37 weeks pregnant, I'm afraid for the future, I feel like I'm drowning, and while I may have lashed out at Emma my mom would NOT lie about soemthing like that. Why would she?
Forward_Most_1993 says:
YTA. You have no proof that Emma is cheating with your husband. She is young and in college—of course she is going to go and stay out late and partying. It doesn’t mean she’s your husband’s affair partner. This accusation seems incredibly far-fetched. I understand you’re frustrated and upset but get some evidence before you go and ruin additional relationships.
OP responded:
Why would our mom say that then? I trust my mom completely and she wouldn't make this up. Everything lines up that the two of them are seeing each other.