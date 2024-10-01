'AITA for believing my mom's judgement that my husband's affair partner is my teen sister?'

AITAH for confronting my sister about cheating with my husband based on what our mom told me?

ferandmo writes:

My husband is cheating on me. I know this for certain. He’s doing all the things a cheating spouse would do. He’s turned off his location tracker, he’s been ignoring me, staying out late with "work" buddies, and has all the excuses for everything. I know what this is.

I don’t know with whom, but I know he’s cheating. I talked to my mom about it, and she mentioned that my sister has been doing the same thing. I have two sisters: one is married with kids (Rae), and the other is a freshman in college and still lives at home (Emma).