'AITA for not trusting my husband enough to let him go out to dinner with an ex?' UPDATED

Everyone laughed; I didn’t. They also joke that I’m “just a nurse” and that Jack downgraded (since he has a PhD, technically postdoctoral) from a doctor to “just a nurse.” For my own sanity, I ignore them, and Jack still hangs out with them regularly.

Last weekend, there was a fundraising gala, and Emma was there. I saw her for the first time in person. Jack introduced me, and Emma said, “Yeah, I know who she is! The guys weren’t kidding when they described her, haha!” Jack quickly changed the topic and asked how long she was in town. She said for a week, and then they ended up chatting all night, reminiscing about old times. I decided to talk to other people.