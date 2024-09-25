"AITA for wanting to leave my husband after discovering his affair with my sister?" UPDATED

His excuses sound hollow and insincere. How can I believe that this was just a lapse in judgment when he actively chose to betray me over such a long period? My sister has also apologized, claiming that the affair was never serious and happened only 2 or 3 times, describing it as just "for fun." Honestly, this makes me even angrier. Three times only? Come on, who believes that?

If it had been just once, I still couldn’t have forgiven them. The fact that she’s trying to downplay it as a “fun” fling only adds insult to injury. How could she think it was acceptable to get involved with my husband? And how could they both trivialize such a serious betrayal?