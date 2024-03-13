'My husband is NEVER jealous and I grew resentful and snapped at him.' MAJOR UPDATE

Communication is everything in a relationship, especially when you're feeling insecure or disconnected from a partner.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared her frustration with her husband's lack of jealousy. She wrote:

"My husband (42M) is NEVER jealous and I (36F) am growing resentful."

I have been married to my husband for 12 years, 13 together, 3 kids. He proposed 6 months after we got together and told me he knew by the second date. He is indeed very practical and rational. He is also very caring, kind and supportive, Just really à wonderful partner, except for one thing, he doesn't get jealous, like AT ALL.