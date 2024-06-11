'My husband is not invited to my brother's wedding. My straight siblings have plus ones.' UPDATED 2X

I feel like this requires more than just not going to the wedding. I'm sorry, but this is in the realm of "f- every single family member that supports your brother and don't speak to them again" type of response.

This is your husband, the person you decided to spend the rest of your life with. I can't imagine how he'd feel being around ANY of the people that support his exclusion from the wedding. Can you? How can he ever be comfortable around those people? I can't imagine speaking to any of them ever again. Sorry for your situation.

Almost two years later, OP shared an update.

Background from my first post: My husband was not invited to my brother's wedding. At the time my husband and I had been together for almost 15 years and married for almost 5 years (now almost 17 years and married for 7 years).