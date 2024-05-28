'AITA for planning a divorce plot after my husband suggested I get cosmetic surgery?' UPDATED.

I sat him down last night, and just like usual, he tried to change the subject. I made it clear to him that it's either we talk about it now or he never ever brings up breast surgery again. Well, that did it for him. I asked him why he suddenly, after six years together, wants me to get one. He wouldn't give me a straight answer.

I told him if I'm to consider having one, he needs to be honest with me about what changed in the past few months. He grabbed his phone and showed me some women's pictures on his phone (and let me tell you, they weren't Instagram models. They were 100% OF models). He showed me more than five pictures with no shame or the slightest consideration of my feelings.