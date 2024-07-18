'AITA for telling my husband he can't be mad at my daughter since he doesn't consider her his child?'

"AITA For telling my husband he shouldn't be upset when my daughter said that her uncle would be the one to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day?"

beige_donut19 writes:

I (F 46) got pregnant with my daughter Sarah (F 26) when I was in college. My parents and my then boyfriend's parents pushed us to marry, which we did. My late husband unfortunately passed away a week after our daughter's second birthday because of a heart complication that we did not even know he had. It was a very hard time for me, and I went through a very bad depression.

Four years later, I met my now husband Robert (M 46) on a blind date set up by a friend. He was one of my best friend's cousins. We hit it off and got married a year later.