'My husband is so jealous of our kids, it’s starting to scare me. Is this marriage savable?' UPDATED

If your gut is telling you something's off, it's likely off, especially if you don't want it to be.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman asked if her marriage is salvageable after she noticed a shift in her husband toward her and the babies. She wrote:

"He (42m) is so jealous of our kids and it’s starting to scare me (35f). Is this family and marriage even savable?"

My husband (42m) and I (35f) tried for so long to have our boys and girl. Due to a health issue my husband suffered, he developed fertility issues and we had to get medical assistance to be able to have our children. If we didn’t, he’d probably never have kids. So we went through fertility treatment.